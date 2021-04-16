Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 9:04AM MDT until April 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9

inches.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 feet and

the La Garita Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.