Winter Weather Advisory issued April 16 at 3:17PM MDT until April 18 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains below 1000 feet and the La

Garita Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.