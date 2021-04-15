Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 9:50PM MDT until April 16 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern and southern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.