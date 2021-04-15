Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 6:28PM MDT until April 16 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern and southern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy dense fog will also be possible
through mid to late evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
