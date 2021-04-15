Winter Weather Advisory issued April 15 at 6:28PM MDT until April 16 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern and southern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy dense fog will also be possible

through mid to late evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.