Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:48AM MDT until April 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range, Western Chaffee County Between
9000 and 11000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range, and Northern
Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall this evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
