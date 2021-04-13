Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 2:54PM MDT until April 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range, Western Chaffee County Between
9000 and 11000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range, and Northern Sangre
de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.