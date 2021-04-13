Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 10:11PM MDT until April 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…Western Mosquito Range, Western Chaffee County Between

9000 and 11000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range, and Northern

Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.