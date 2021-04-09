Blowing Dust Warning issued April 9 at 11:12AM MDT until April 9 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Visibility less than one quarter mile in blowing dust.
Winds will gust to 40 to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Highway 50 in Bent and Prowers counties.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel
will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Satellite imagery continues to show blowing
dust increasing across the Lower Arkansas River Valley.
Visibility will be reduced at times to less than 1/4 of a mile.
Drivers on highway 50 should be prepared for difficult driving
conditions.
People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as
far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all
the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember,
Pull Aside, Stay Alive.
Comments