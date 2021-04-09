Blowing Dust Warning issued April 9 at 11:12AM MDT until April 9 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility less than one quarter mile in blowing dust.

Winds will gust to 40 to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Highway 50 in Bent and Prowers counties.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel

will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Satellite imagery continues to show blowing

dust increasing across the Lower Arkansas River Valley.

Visibility will be reduced at times to less than 1/4 of a mile.

Drivers on highway 50 should be prepared for difficult driving

conditions.

People with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as

far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all

the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember,

Pull Aside, Stay Alive.