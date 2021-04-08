Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 8:16PM MDT until April 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING FOR THIS EVENING HAS EXPIRED…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for dry fuels, gusty winds and low relative humidity,

which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather

Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…224 and 228.

* Winds…North to Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35

mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.