Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 6:36PM MDT until April 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222…224 AND

228…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…224 and 228.

* Winds…This evening, northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30

mph. On Friday, north-northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent this evening, and around

12 percent on Friday.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.