Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 6:36PM MDT until April 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222…224 AND
228…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…224 and 228.
* Winds…This evening, northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30
mph. On Friday, north-northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent this evening, and around
12 percent on Friday.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.