Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 3:50AM MDT until April 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 229…234 and 236.
* Winds…North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…10 to 15 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.