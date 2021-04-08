Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 3:50AM MDT until April 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY

FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222 AND 224…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which

is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222 and 224.

* Winds…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…5 to 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.