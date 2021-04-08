Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 2:39PM MDT until April 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…229…231…232…
234…235…236 and 237.
* Winds…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.