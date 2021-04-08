Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 12:16PM MDT until April 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…228…231…232…
235 and 237.

* Winds…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

