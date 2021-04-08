Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 12:16PM MDT until April 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222 and 224.
* Winds…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.