Red Flag Warning issued April 7 at 7:51PM MDT until April 8 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…229…234 and 236.

* Winds…Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.