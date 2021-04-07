High Wind Warning issued April 7 at 3:49AM MDT until April 7 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile and light weight vehicles traveling
on east to west highways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will also be possible
producing low visibility and hazardous travel conditions.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
