High Wind Warning issued April 7 at 2:59PM MDT until April 7 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 58 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Tree damage will be possible along with power outages.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles

on east west oriented roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will be possible,

particularly over Baca county.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.