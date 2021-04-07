High Wind Warning issued April 7 at 11:13AM MDT until April 7 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles on east west oriented roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced

visibility at times.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.