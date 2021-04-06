Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 9:20AM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

CCA

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines

indices, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 225.

* Winds…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread today.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.