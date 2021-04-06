Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 6:48PM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 225…229…230…233 and
237.
* Winds…Northwest 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 4 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread today.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.