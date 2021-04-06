Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 4:21AM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 229…230…233 and 237.

* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* Relative Humidity…5 to 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.