High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 9:18AM MDT until April 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Western Las Animas,

Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, and Bent Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles on north south oriented

roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may significantly reduce

visibilities at times.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.