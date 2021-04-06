High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 9:18AM MDT until April 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, Prowers and Baca Counties.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles on north south oriented
roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility may be significantly reduced due
to blowing dust.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments