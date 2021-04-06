High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 9:06PM MDT until April 7 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Baca and Prowers Counties.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles on east to west highways.

If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the

windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.