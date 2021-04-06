High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 3:39PM MDT until April 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph shifting

to the northwest late this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE…Southern San Luis Valley, eastern Fremont, Pueblo,

Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, and Otero counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust could significantly

reduce visibility at times.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.