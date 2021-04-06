High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 3:39PM MDT until April 6 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph shifting
to the northwest late this afternoon and evening.
* WHERE…Southern San Luis Valley, eastern Fremont, Pueblo,
Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, and Otero counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust could significantly
reduce visibility at times.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.