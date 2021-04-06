High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 2:39PM MDT until April 7 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Baca and Prowers Counties.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds may cause damage to trees and power
lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles traveling on north south
oriented roads this afternoon and east west oriented roads this
evening as the cold front moves through.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may significantly reduce
visibility at times.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.