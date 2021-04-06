High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 2:39PM MDT until April 7 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Baca and Prowers Counties.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds may cause damage to trees and power

lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles traveling on north south

oriented roads this afternoon and east west oriented roads this

evening as the cold front moves through.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may significantly reduce

visibility at times.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.