Dust Storm Warning issued April 6 at 9:57PM MDT until April 6 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 957 PM MDT, a dust channel was 7 miles north of Hartman, or 17

miles northwest of Coolidge, moving east at 40 mph. Near zero

visibility was observed near Hasty, Colorado.

HAZARD…Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60

mph.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Holly, Eads, Granada, Wiley, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Neeoshe

Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Towner, Bristol, Sweetwater

Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.