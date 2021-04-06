Dust Storm Warning issued April 6 at 8:41PM MDT until April 6 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Northern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

East central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 1015 PM MDT.

* At 841 PM MDT, a dust channel was near John Martin Reservoir, or

24 miles west of Lamar, moving east at 35 mph. 0 visibility has

been reported near Hasty, CO.

HAZARD…Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60

mph.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Highway 50 has very limited visibility according to law enforcement.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Las Animas, Holly, Eads, Granada, Wiley, Sheridan Lake,

Hartman, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Chivington, Brandon,

Blue Lake, Towner, Bristol, Sweetwater Reservoir, Two Buttes

Reservoir, Hasty and Neegronda Reservoir.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.