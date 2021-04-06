Dust Advisory issued April 6 at 5:56PM MDT until April 6 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Southern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 556 PM MDT, a dust channel was 7 miles northwest of Higbee, or

8 miles south of North La Junta, moving southeast at 30 mph. 60

MPH winds have been observed over La Junta, with less than 2SM

visibility. A High Wind Warning is in effect.

HAZARD…Less than two miles visibility.

SOURCE…Doppler radar and ASOS.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

Highway 50 is subject to blowing dust, low visibility and strong

northerly winds.

Locations impacted include…

Kim, Higbee and Timpas.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.