April 6, 2021 2:46 am
Published 8:19 pm

Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 8:19PM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 233 and 237.

* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread especially on Tuesday.

* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

