Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 8:19PM MDT until April 6 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…227 and 228.
* Winds… West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread both today and Tuesday, with the most
extreme conditions expected on Tuesday.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.