Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 8:19PM MDT until April 6 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…227 and 228.

* Winds… West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread both today and Tuesday, with the most

extreme conditions expected on Tuesday.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.