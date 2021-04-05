Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 4:01AM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines
indices, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT
this evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 228.
* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The stronger
winds will occur on Tuesday, especially along the western
sections of zone 228.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread on Tuesday depending on the time of arrival
of a cold front.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Comments