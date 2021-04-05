Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 4:01AM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines

indices, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT

this evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 228.

* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The stronger

winds will occur on Tuesday, especially along the western

sections of zone 228.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread on Tuesday depending on the time of arrival

of a cold front.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.