Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 4:01AM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 222.
* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The stronger
winds will occur on Tuesday.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread both Monday and Tuesday, with the most
extreme conditions expected on Tuesday.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.