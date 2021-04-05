Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 2:42PM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines

indices, which is in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 237.

* Winds…Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph on

Tuesday.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread on Tuesday. A cold front will bring a sharp

wind shift from the north late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.