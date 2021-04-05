Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 2:42PM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines
indices, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…227 and 228.
* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph today increasing to 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph on Tuesday.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread both today and Tuesday, with the most extreme
conditions expected on Tuesday.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.