Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 5:32 pm
Published 10:08 am

Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 10:08AM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222 and 228.

* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph today increasing to 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph for Tuesday.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread both Monday and Tuesday, with the most
extreme conditions expected on Tuesday.

* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content