Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 10:08AM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines
indices, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 227.
* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph today, increasing to 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph for Tuesday.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread, especially on Tuesday depending on the time
of arrival of a cold front.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
