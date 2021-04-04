Red Flag Warning issued April 4 at 7:03PM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY

MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY, HIGH HAINES INDICES, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 222…224…229 AND 230…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…224…229 and 230.

* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread both Monday and Tuesday, with the most

extreme conditions expected on Tuesday.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.