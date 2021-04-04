Red Flag Warning issued April 4 at 7:03PM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY
MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY, HIGH HAINES INDICES, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 222…224…229 AND 230…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…224…229 and 230.
* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread both Monday and Tuesday, with the most
extreme conditions expected on Tuesday.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.