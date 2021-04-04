Red Flag Warning issued April 4 at 3:15PM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
CCA
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines
indices, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire
Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for
gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines indices is in
effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 222.
* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 25 mph on Monday and
gusts up to 35 mph on Tuesday.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread both Monday and Tuesday, with the most extreme
conditions expected on Tuesday.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
