Red Flag Warning issued April 4 at 3:15PM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
CCA
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines
indices, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire
Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for
gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines indices is in
effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224…229 and 230.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph on
Monday. Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible on Tuesday.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.
* Haines…6.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread both Monday and Tuesday, with the most extreme
conditions expected on Tuesday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Comments