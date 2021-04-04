Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:25 pm
Published 3:15 pm

Red Flag Warning issued April 4 at 3:15PM MDT until April 4 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

CCA

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 237.

* Winds…South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 13 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.

* Haines…5.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content