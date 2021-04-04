Red Flag Warning issued April 4 at 3:13PM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines

indices, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire

Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for

gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines indices is in

effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 222.

* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 25 mph on Monday and

gusts up to 35 mph on Tuesday.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread both Monday and Tuesday, with the most extreme

conditions expected on Tuesday.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.