Red Flag Warning issued April 4 at 3:13PM MDT until April 5 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines

indices, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire

Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for

gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines indices is in

effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. The Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 224…229 and 230.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph on

Monday. Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible on Tuesday.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

* Haines…6.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread both Monday and Tuesday, with the most extreme

conditions expected on Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.