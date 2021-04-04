Red Flag Warning issued April 4 at 12:15PM MDT until April 4 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high haines
indices, which is in effect until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 237.
* Winds…South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
* Haines…5.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
