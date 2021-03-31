Red Flag Warning issued March 31 at 5:36PM MDT until April 1 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,
which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 233 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…10 to 15 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
