Red Flag Warning issued March 31 at 5:36PM MDT until April 1 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,

which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 233 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…10 to 15 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.