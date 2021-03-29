Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 9:57AM MDT until March 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 222.
* Winds…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.
* Impacts… Western Fremont County still has snow cover, so the
fuels are not cured for critical fire weather conditions in
this region. The Red Flag Warning is primarily for eastern
Fremont County, including Canon City, Penrose, and Florence.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.