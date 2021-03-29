High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 3:57AM MDT until March 29 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Sangre De Cristo and Wet mountains, and Pikes Peak and
the Rampart Range.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.