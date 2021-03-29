High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 3:35PM MDT until March 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Huerfano and Western Las Animas Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles on north south oriented
roadways such as I-25.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.