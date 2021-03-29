High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 2:49PM MDT until March 29 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet, Central Chaffee
County Below 9000 Feet and Western and Central Fremont County
Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.